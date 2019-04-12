Flytipping in Hastings: town has second highest number of incidents in Sussex

A total of 1,886 incidents of flytipping were reported in Hastings in the year 2017/18, new figures have revealed.

The town had the second highest number of incidents recorded in Sussex – second only to Brighton and Hove, which recorded 2,348 incidents, according to the data from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Incidents of flytipping in Sussex in 2017/18 - Figures from DEFRA

Neighbouring Rother saw only 398 incidents.

Figures elsewhere in East Sussex show 340 incidents were reported in Eastbourne, 124 in Lewes and 376 in Wealden.

The number of flytipping incidents in Hastings had gone down from the previous year (2016/17), in which 2306 were recorded.

In a statement on flytipping on its website, Hastings Borough Council said: “The council treats this problem very seriously and will prosecute anyone caught flytipping waste.”

Incidents of flytipping can be reported to the council online here.

It does not have the power to remove fly-tipped waste from private land.

The council offers a bulky waste disposal service for residents in an effort to reduce flytipping.

For £30, it will collect up to three bulky items from a property – find out more here.

Anyone caught flytipping controlled waste, which is a serious criminal offence, could be fined up to £20,000 or even jailed.

If a vehicle is caught dumping waste, the driver can be prosecuted.

The council has been approached for a comment on the latest flytipping figures from DEFRA.

