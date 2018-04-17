Food mission on the ball as it teams with former England football star

Former England and Newcastle football star Rob Lee has signed up to support local charity Dom’s Food Mission.

Rob, who scored twice for England in 21 appearances, was keen to support the charity when he made contact with its founder Dominic Warren.

Dominic said: “Rob and I were speaking for a few months through him seeing our work and he knows some of our other ambassadors. He wished to help so the team up happened.

“I met with Rob Lee to discuss ways to continue the outstanding work the charity already does feeding over 4,000 mouths per month with surplus foods.

“It’s a huge move forward as he joins us as our third ambassador to help push this incredible team forward with lots more to come.”

Dom’s Food Mission collects tonnes of food that would otherwise be thrown out by stores and provides meals for the homeless and hungry children.

Local man Dom Warren set up the project 20 months ago with his wife Alex and it has gone from strength to strength.

The couple started with a Facebook group of 50 people, collecting donations in car parks every so often, and now they boast two vans, a team of volunteers and partnerships with a number of supermarkets and food suppliers in the area, including Asda and Marks and Spencer.

As well as giving the long-lasting foodstuffs to charities and children’s centres, Dom’s Food Mission also makes hot meals out of the perishable goods to feed the homeless twice a week.

Homeless charity Seaview works closely with them by using their donations in the kitchen to make meals or in its tea bar for people to take.

Dominic commented: “We are still going from strength to strength feeding so many which is sadly needed due to the continued rise in homelessness and less fortunate people struggling to eat.

“We will continue to get as much surplus foods as we can end feed mouths not landfill. With Mr Rob Lee joining us we can really move things forward.”

Rob Lee said: “I am really looking forward to trying to help this fantastic charity.”

