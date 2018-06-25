Former Pestalozzi students helping to change the world for the better

Educated in East Sussex - Pestalozzi students have gone on to achieve great success in helping to improve the world.

Big cats are being protected in Zambia, street children are being taught in Indonesia and an earthquake early warning system is being developed for Nepal – all thanks to the work of the charity which is based near Hastings.

Pestalozzi International Village Trust in Sedlescombe is celebrating the achievements of its alumni who are creating ripples of change across the world.

The charity supports high achieving low income students from disadvantaged countries, helping them to complete their secondary education. Many studied at Sussex Coast College, Hastings during the last 20 years.

According to Pestalozzi’s Chief Executive, Sue Walton, former Pestalozzi students are really making a worthwhile difference in their chosen spheres of work.

She said: “Our extraordinary alumni are working in institutions such as the United Nations and the World Bank and in fields ranging from medical research and environmental conservation to engineering, healthcare and education.”

Pestalozzi is highlighting the inspiring stories of some of the young people in a digital fundraising campaign, documenting their work and achievements. The campaign is running on Pestalozzi’s Facebook and Twitter channels.

Success stories include that of Thandiwe Mweetwa who is currently working in Zambia as an animal conservationist addressing threats to the survival of lions and other carnivores in eastern Zambia, in order to protect the animals and their habitat.

She has also been a shining light in engaging local youth to consider careers in conservation-based projects by setting up the Women in Wildlife Conservation Training Programme in 2016.

Pestalozzi’s vision is to inspire young people to make a difference in the world.

Their mission is to produce globally conscious young leaders by supporting their further education in the multi-cultural, multi-faith environment of the Pestalozzi International Community.

To learn more visit www.pestalozzi.org.uk.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)