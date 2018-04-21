Fraud alert issued for World Cup 2018 tickets

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be taking place from June 14 to July 15 and those wishing to buy tickets should avoid websites offering tickets at inflated prices.

Action Fraud has been alerted to several websites which are offering World Cup tickets for sale, some at highly inflated prices.

A FIFA spokesman said: “FIFA regards the illicit sale and distribution of tickets as a very serious issue and it has been reminding all football fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to buy 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets.

“FIFA has received various complaints and enquiries by customers of non-authorised ticket sales platforms, and has consistently confirmed that these companies cannot guarantee access to the stadiums as the respective tickets may be cancelled.

“Insofar customers are at risk of investing a high amount of money (also for travelling and accommodation) without having the certainty to actually be able to attend the matches.”

FIFA has also warned that “any tickets obtained from any other source, such as ticket brokers, internet auctions or unofficial ticket exchange platforms, will be automatically rendered void and invalid”.

Action Fraud received more than 600 reports and intelligence submissions in relation to the previous World Cup so it is vital that football fans exercise caution when considering a purchase or making a transaction.

Tickets for the World Cup 2018 can only be purchased directly from FIFA. For more information, visit www.FIFA.com/tickets.

A FAN ID is required for fans to be able to enter the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums.

Exercise caution if using a third party to obtain your FAN ID for you.

You may be charged inflated costs for the service and your personal details may be compromised. For more information, please visit www.fan-id.ru.

Visit the Take Five website for the latest guidance on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

For useful advice and information on the World Cup visit the Government Guidance Pages; www.gov.uk/guidance/be-on-the-ball-world-cup-2018.