Free Easter workshops in Hastings and Bexhill will teach children about bunnies

Children will be able to get close to rabbits and learn more about them when Pets at Home stores at Hastings and Bexhill hold free workshops during the Easter school holidays.

Pets at Home has stores at Sedlescombe Road North, in Hastings, and at Ravenside in Bexhill.

Free interactive ‘My Pet Pals’ workshops, are being held in store each day until April 28.

The workshops will focus on caring for small furries, such as rabbits, guinea pigs and gerbils, teaching children the responsibilities of owning them but also how rewarding these pets can be and how to care for them. Children will also learn how to interact with them safely too.

Taking place every day at 11.30am, the workshops are aimed at children between the ages of 5-11 and will be hosted by the friendly and knowledgeable Pets at Home pet care advisors.

Local store manager Thomas Hitchins said: “The My Pet Pals workshops demonstrate how rewarding pets can be and how to care for them, making sure parents and kids understand pet welfare and responsible pet ownership. It’s a great way of learning how to keep small furries happy and healthy during a fun and hands-on experience!”

The workshops will cover the five key welfare needs for each - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment. Each workshop lasts 30 minutes and is free to attend.

Bookings for the free workshops can be made at petsathome.com/petworkshops.

All children attending workshops will receive an exciting activity book, pet stickers and colouring sheets.

