Free lunch for elderly who are alone at Christmas

Local charity Community Christmas are extending an invitation to elderly Bexhill residents who are facing Christmas day alone to join them for Christmas dinner.

Organiser of the event Alexander Haines says approximately half a million elderly people in the UK spend Christmas Day alone, and they hope any elderly residents in Bexhill who are facing the prospect of Christmas day alone will get in touch. “As part of the charity Community Christmas we are hosting a lunch on Christmas Day for approximately 40 elderly Bexhill residents in the church hall at St Michael’s Church, Glassenbury Drive. There is no charge for the lunch but guests can make a donation to the charity. Transport will be provided for our guests.” For more information, or to book a place, call Tim on (01424) 213456 or 07480 646276 or email thmemet@gmail.com