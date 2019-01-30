Free tea cake and friendship for elderly people in Hastings and Rother who are feeling lonely

Seniors from Hastings and Rother are invited to drop into Priory Meadow shopping centre to enjoy a free cuppa and cake.

Following the successful launch at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre last year, the Cuppa Club is returning on Monday February 11.

In partnership with Age UK East Sussex, the Cuppa Club features free tea, cake and entertainment between 11am and 1pm for older people.

The Cuppa Club, at the Main Mall at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, is a regular activity for older people which is fun and enjoyable and provides the opportunity to socialise, make new friends and connect with the local community.

Age UK East Sussex trained staff and volunteers will be on hand to address any issues that older people are experiencing and provide support.

Recent census figures show that in East Sussex more than 12,000 people aged 75 and over reported as feeling lonely, often a symptom of isolation.

Leanna Lawson, Priory Meadow Marketing Executive explains :

“The first Cuppa Club was a huge success and we received some wonderful feedback from attendees of the event. People sat down with friends to enjoy the cake and entertainment and others even made new friends”.

The 11th February event sees live singing from crooner, Bob Hammond.

Bob regularly performs at venues across East Sussex for older people and has a mellow style and a repertoire that ranges from the 1920’s through to the early 1960’s.

Older people along with their family, friends and carers who would like to attend can simply drop in to the event on the day.

Age UK East Sussex provides free support and advice for older people, their families and friends and professionals caring for older people at the Age UK East Sussex Information Centre at Priory Meadow.

The service addresses a wide and complex range of issues including finance, welfare benefits, health and social care and housing.

The Age UK East Sussex Information Centre is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm at Unit 43, Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Queens Road, Hastings. For advice over the phone or to book a specialist appointment call 01424 426162 between 9.30am – 4pm.

