Friends dance for donations to help St Michael's Hospice in memory of a Great Nan

A group of friends have put on a dance showcase to raise cash for St Michael’s Hospice.

On Saturday, April 28, the curtain went up in their dance showcase fundraiser at Glyne Gap School hall.

Lewis Garner, aged 10, choreographed the show with inspiration from his dance teacher (Miss Kimmy’s School of Performing Arts).

He put the showcase together in memory of his great nan who passed away at the hospice in December.

With the help of his friends Elissa Potter aged 10, Ivy Bridger aged 9 and Jenna Mead aged 9 they performed 9 dances to over 50 people.

There was also refreshment and a raffle on the day supported by many local businesses.

Proud parefnts say they worked really hard putting the show together and have raised an incredible £900 so far for the hospice.

Follow the link to add your donation to their cause

Elissa, Ivy, Jenna and Lewis

