Fun Day raises egg-cellent £1,170

Cat lovers enjoyed an egg-citing Easter Fun Day at Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre last Saturday (March 31).

The annual event drew visitors of all ages, undeterred by the unspringlike weather and keen to have some fun. An Easter trail, facepainting, homemade cakes and fun competitions were some of the attractions on offer.

Face painting was one of the attractions at the Bluebell Ridge Easter Fun Day SUS-180304-095941001

Visitors also had the opportunity to visit the cats that are looking for their furrever homes. Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge says it was a great day and few of the four legged friend in their care may have found new homes. “We welcomed a fantastic number of visitors to our Easter Fun Day,” she said. “They helped raise £1,170 and we are extremely grateful to everyone who came along and made the day a great success.

“The weather wasn’t great in the morning, but the sun did eventually shine for us.

“The money raised will help us to continue caring for abused, abandoned and unwanted cats in Hastings and Rother.”

Bluebell Ridge, Chown’s Hill, Hastings is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the cattery open. Last year they helped to rescue and rehome over 200 animals in Hastings and Rother. Bluebell Ridge has many fundraising events throughout the year. Their next event will be the Spring Fair on Sunday, May 27 which will have many more stalls and entertainment for all.

View the cats in need of a home at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk