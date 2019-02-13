Fun inflatable play arena coming to Summerfields Leisure Park in Hastings for half-term fun

Kids can enjoy energetic half-term fun at Summerfields Leisure Centre on an inflatable arena play park in place on February 23.

Organised by Colossal Events it features an arena is filled with action packed inflatables which resemble the hit TV show Total Wipeout.

Attractions include: last man standing, duck-n-run challenge, the giant red bull challenge, rock and roll gladiator, thrill seeking rush vertical drop slide, an extreme wrecking ball and foot darts.

It is for ages five to adults. There will be four 90-minute sessions on the day running run from 11am - 12.30pm, 1pm - 2.30pm; 3pm - 4.30pm, with an adult session 5pm - 6.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fun-jump-uk-tickets-55028831717 or on the day but there are limited spaces available per session.

