Gatwick Airport closed again due to another drone sighting, the BBC has reported.

According to the BBC, a Gatwick Airport spokesman said flights have been suspended due to another drone sighting.

Gatwick Airport has been blighted by drone sightings

This comes after 120,000 people were affected and the airport's runway was closed for almost 32 hours from Wednesday to this morning due to around 50 drone sightings.

More to follow.