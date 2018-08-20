Gatwick Airport IT issue resolved

Staff at Gatwick Airport were forced to scrawl departure times on whiteboards after an issue with its systems today (August 20)

The airport said a problem had arisen with its IT provider Vodafone which had led to the flight information not being displayed correctly.

Disruption was caused to passengers for most of the day and photos were shared of staff writing departure times on whiteboards on social media.

On Twitter Gatwick Airport said the boards had now been fixed and flight information was being displayed.

A spokesman said: “The issue has now been fixed and the boards are up and running again. Apologies for any inconvenience.”