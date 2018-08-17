Generous Bull Inn pub raises funds for local charities and good causes

Staff and customers of the Bull Inn on Bexhill Road have raised £500 for the golden Marigold Club charity.

The charity helps older people in the community to get together at least once a week, to meet up with friends.

Peter Prior, manager of the Bull, said: “The charity totally relies on self-funding to keep its very important mini-bus on the road.

“Having recently hosted a lunch at our pub, for over 40 of their members, we saw at first hand what fantastic work that they do, and felt compelled to make a donation to them to assist with their endeavours.

“The funds that we able to donate, come from our charity funds that we are able build up by the considerable generosity of our amazing customers who support us so willing with our fund raising efforts.

“We run a weekly meat raffle on a Sunday and charity quiz nights on alternate Mondays. We have also run two coffee afternoons, specifically for Macmillan Cancer Support, which raised £1,000 and £1,500 respectively, with another event already planned for Wednesday September 26 .

“Together with a number of regular fun activities which all generate smaller amounts, we were able to donate a total of £4,700, to various local and national charities, in our first year of trading, a figure which we are delighted to have already surpassed three quarters of the way through our second year.

Charities supported include Bexhill Lions, St Michael’s Hospice, the RNLI and the Sussex Air Ambulance.

