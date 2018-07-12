Generous Rotary Club makes a donation to the Bexhill Foodbank

Paul Frostick presented a cheque for £1500 raised by Bexhill Rotary charitable fund raising to Rev.Simon Earl, organiser of Bexhill Foodbank surrounded by Foodbank volunteers.

The Foodbank provides those in need with food and household supplies and was one of Paul’s chosen charities in his year of office. So far this year 857 adults and 251 children have received assistance. In the last financial year 3908 adults and 1307 children were helped. Paul said he was delighted that Rotary was able to help.