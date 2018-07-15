Get ready for amazing family fun at free annual Calm Farm event

Creative family fun is promised when Calm Farm in Bexhill runs its free annual summer event on Sunday August 26 at the Manor Barn and Gardens, in Bexhill old town.

The event runs from 12 noon - 5pm and will include animal handling; amusement rides; face painting; drumming circle; wellbeing garden; Yoga and meditation; Reiki; Reflexology; balloon modelling; arts and crafts; hot and cold food; Vegan food; local traders; local beer/ales, wine and cocktails; Di Paulo’s Ice cream and live music and dancing.

Calm Farm Project Coordinator Casey Rider said: “This is a wonderful event involving the whole community and includes many exciting activities, performances and local traders.

“The events are free but we encourage donations to help raise money for various projects that support our local community. We hope to see you all there.”

Calm Farm was founded in 2007 and is a Community Interest Company, (not for profit).

They are based in Sidley and provide a wide range of services in the Rother area and across East Sussex.

Their aims are to promote social inclusion, develop skills for learning, life and employment, to improving well-being through a broad range of sensory, therapeutic, healthy and educational services for children, young people, parents and carers, including services for additional learning needs.

If you would like to learn more about Calm Farm and the work it does, or get involved, visit www.calmfarm.org.uk.