Get ready for Bexhill Carnival Week

Bexhill Carnival kicks off tomorrow (Saturday) with organisers promising a bumper week of exciting events.

The event, sponsored by Hastings Direct and J D Weatherspoon, is set to see seven days of family fun, culminating with the traditional procession next Saturday (July 28).

Events start with the crowning of this year’s Carnival Court at the De La Warr Pavilion at 10am tomorrow as part of the Great Gatsby Fair.

Party in the Park kicks off at 7pm next Friday (July 27).

The event is sold out but those with tickets are welcome to bring along their own picnic and chairs to the Polegrove to see live bands perform.

Organisers added that no glass bottles are permitted.

The US Drifters, a Stevie Wonder Tribute, and local band 1066 Rockitmen are performing before the grand finale fireworks at 10pm.

All monies raised on the night will support the Bexhill Carnival’s charity partners.

Residents should be aware of rolling road closures for next weekend’s carnival procession.

Turkey Road will be closed from 11am next Saturday, except for floats, ahead of the procession starting at 1pm.

The route starts from Turkey Road and finish at the Polegrove at around 3.45pm. Everyone can enjoy free entry to the funfair, side shows and stalls at the Polegrove.

Nim Whitmarsh, Bexhill Carnival chairman, said: “We are looking forward to another great week, concluding with the procession, and even though additional work has been required this year, we are confident there is something for all throughout the week.

“The weather forecast looks good so we encourage the community of Bexhill to come out and support us.”

This year the carnival has chosen Bexhill Samaritans, Entertainment Workshop, Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind (HRVAB) and 1st Sidley Brownies as charity partners, with the procession street collection going directly to support the work of these charities.

Details of all events are available via the website at www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk/events.