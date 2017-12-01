Get set for super festive switch-on

Christmas in Bexhill promises to be better than ever this year with a stunning tree and more colourful lights to illuminate the town.

The big light switch-on and late-night shopping event will take place tonight (Friday, December 1). There will be live music on a stage in Devonshire Square from 4pm, with 12 varied acts to suit all tastes. Ninfield Drummers will get the event off to a rousing start and the music will close with a Frank Sinatra tribute act.

The official light switch-on takes place at Devonshire Square at 6pm, performed by the Bexhill Carnival Court.

Churches Together will bring a traditional flavour to the event, singing carols.

Shops, many of which are independent, will be opening late to offer a wide variety of Christmas gift ideas.

Santa will be turning heads when he arrives in his hot-rod, supplied by Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, and there will be fairground rides for children. Bexhill Lions will once again be getting involved, serving up burgers and hotdogs in Western Road.

Michael Knight, from organisers Shining Lights, said: “We are a non-profit group who organise various events. Everything we raise from these local events goes back to provide lights for the Christmas event.

“We held a fireworks night at Galley Hill in November and more than 8,000 people turned out to enjoy it.

“We only charged £1 but we made enough to provide new lamp-post lighting displays in Sackville Road and Devonshire Road.

“We really can’t thank local people enough. This is the third year of putting this on and more and more people are wanting to get involved.

“It is about a community pulling together. This is a very special community which is helping the event go from strength to strength.

“Last year our Christmas Tree was voted the best on the coast. The 25ft high tree had 3,600 lights.

“This year the new Wetherspoons is keen to get involved. The manager loves Christmas and has promised to light up the building.

“I would like to thank Anna Beale and Jeff Penfold for helping to make this great night possible.”