Get set to celebrate the harvest of the sea at Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival

Indulge in a mouth-watering weekend of delicious seafood and luscious wines at this year’s Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival on Saturday September 15 and Sunday 16.

Advance tickets are now on sale for the popular annual event, which showcases the local catch and some great locally produced food and wine.

The festival site and the marquees on The Stade, by the historic Net Huts, house a range of food, wine and themed activities to tempt everyone from wine connoisseurs and seafood sophisticates to those who just enjoy trying something different.

Superb live music and street entertainment completes the lively festival atmosphere.

This is a paid-for event, adult wristbands are £2 in advance from the Hastings Information Centre, Muriel Matters House; £3 on the gate; children (U18) free.

No dogs are allowed on site other than assist dogs.

Wristband/tickets are available now to buy from the Hastings Borough Council Information Centre at Muriel Matters House, on the seafront, by the fountain.

Tickets for Tickets for the Jazz Breakfast with Liane Carroll on Sunday 16 September have already sold out.

There will be non-stop live music, family entertainment, hands-on cooking demonstrations and a beer festival run by a local microbrewery. Local artist and entertainer Ed Boxall will be telling some fishy tales at the event.

For more information on the Festival visit www.visit1066country.com and go to the Whats On section.