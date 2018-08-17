Getting the love bug at VW event

Approximately 5,000 Volkswagen enthusiasts descended on Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion last Saturday to admire a stunning array of vehicles at the Dubs event.

The sun was shining and almost 180 colourful classic VW campervans and cars from UK and Europe lined up to take part in the Show ‘n’ Shine, a public vote for the Best Car, Best Campervan and Best in Show.

The De La Warr car park was open on the day from 8am for VW campervans and classic VWs to take up their position.

Organiser Dominika Hicks said: “Vehicles included Eddie Izzard’s 1965 Beetle, a classic 1953 Flying Cloud American AirStream, a Wedding Camper and one of the best replicas of “Herbie” (The Love Bug) in the UK.

“The Best Campervan and Best in Show was won by Darren Bliss ‘s candy red 1965 splitscreen VW bus called Candy.

“Summer soul tunes were spun by Wendy May’s Locomotion and we were treated to the funky sounds of Bobby Fuego’s Fat Fingers of Funk on the West Lawn.

“Families waiting for the film to start joined in with making their own “Herbie” before wrapping up warm and watching Disney’s classic 1968 film The Love Bug on the outside wall at sunset.

“With thanks to our generous sponsors Rocksalt-on-sea, Seaspray Rooms, Combe Valley Campers and McPhersons Chartered Accountants (for Sunset Screenings).

“Dubs was also supported by the hard-working and amazing Bexhill Lions, Rother District Council (for use of the car park) , graphics by Craig from ThirtyOneTen, Camper Marmalade, Thomas Design and Graphics, Rother Print, WardPics Photography and Heritage Parts Centre.

This Saturday (August 18) the De La Warr Pavilion will be hosting Reggae from Kioko and Greg Phizacklea (DJ) followed by family-friendly activities and a sunset screening of Back To The Future (1985) PG.

On Monday August 20 LGBT Poet Laureate Trudy Howson will be presenting a ‘Secret Screening at the De La Warr in association with Hastings Pride. writes poetry that illuminates and explores our community’s diverse landscape.

Visit www.dlwp.com.