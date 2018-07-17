Glenleigh Park Academy, Bexhill Pupils show ‘a real love and joy for running’

Glenleigh Park Academy’s running club has expanded over the past few months. Assistant Head Peter Trimmings says the pupils have shown a real love and enjoyment for running. “The school had a track put in this year with support from The Heart of Sidley,” he said. “The club often takes part in inter school competitions and local youth events. The running club attended the Bexhill 5K series event and we were overwhelmed by the turnout and support from families. It was an amazing community event, organised brilliantly and a real joy to see the children taking part. There was a competitive 1 mile event for older children and a 500m fun run for the younger ones and their families. Children from our nursery and reception classes took part alongside staff and children who are part of the running club.

“Special mention to Will who ranked 8th out of 49 and was competing against established youth running clubs.”