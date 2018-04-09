Golden girl Paige is very special guest at local book launch

Paige Jeffery, 10, made a special appearance at a book launch last Friday. The Little Common School pupil was the guest of journalist Philip Elms at an event to mark the publication of his book, Roundabout - A Year in the Life of Little Common.

The book, logging everyday events through 2017, includes the inspirational story of how Paige’s strength of character during a traumatic time earned her the Child of Sussex Gold Award from the Rocking Horse charity.

Supported by her family, Paige read one of her own quotes about her ambition to help others to the delight of a gathering of more than 40 at The Wheatsheaf. Philip presented Paige with a souvenir copy of the book.

Copies are available from Little Common Post Office.

