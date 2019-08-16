Good luck to all Bexhill in Bloom organisers

From: Dorothy Smith, Chairman, Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society

On behalf of Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society, I would like to mention Bexhill Old Town in connection with your recent Observer reports on Britain in Bloom and South East in Bloom.

On the morning of Friday August 2nd the Society was delighted to welcome the Bexhill in Bloom organisers to our office in the High Street. They were accompanied by Ruth Growney and Brendan Mowforth, the judges for Britain in Bloom.

Bexhill in Bloom and Rother District Council gave a presentation to the judges and afterwards they all left the Old Town to fulfil a busy programme visiting various destinations all over Bexhill which have different marvellous horticultural displays and features as described in last week’s edition of the Bexhill & Battle Observer.

The Society had similarly previously welcomed the judges for South East in Bloom on July 8.

Again on behalf of the Society I want to thank Margaret Garcia and everyone at Bexhill in Bloom, and Brian Griffiths from Rother District Council for their hard work and commitment in organising the programme and visits of the “South East in Bloom” and “Britain in Bloom” judges.

We very much hope that the hard work of all those involved is rewarded and that Bexhill as a whole does well in these competitions.