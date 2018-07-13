Great Gatsby Fair coming to Bexhill

Final preparations are underway for a new event to be held next weekend celebrating the 1920s.

The event, called The Great Gatsby Fair, will be held on the Metropole Lawns along Bexhill seafront on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22.

Sharon Blagrove, event organiser of Bentley’s Fairs, which is presenting the two-day event, said: “The De La Warr Pavilion will provide a fabulous backdrop to this event, which has a Roaring 2os theme. It also includes other genres of music.”

Bexhill mayor, Councillor Abul Azad, is officially opening the event at 11am next Saturday, which is also the start of Bexhill Carnival Week.

The Carnival Queen will be crowned at 10am on the Saturday as well.

The inaugural Great Gatsby Fair is being held after Bexhill’s Roaring 20s event was scrapped due to a lack of funding.

On Saturday the Bexhill Charleston Challenge Dance starts at noon at the terrace at the back of the De La Warr Pavilion. The Savoy Kicks will be onstage teaching the moves before the big dance starts. There will be cash prizes for the winning contestants in first and second place, as well as prizes for the Best Dressed Lady, the Best Dressed Gent and the Best Dressed under 16.

Later on Saturday the Charleston Party starts at 1.15pm featuring The Savoy Kicks, The Roaring 20s Orchestra and guests Mojo Calling, Rebecca Mason and Dance Moves. The Memphis Flyers headline the Vintage Swing Night, which starts at 7pm and will be joined by The Rockin’ Ambassadors and DJ Gypsy John.

The two-day event will also see Morris dancers and Ukulele players, jazz bands, marching drummers and dance displays, free children’s entertainment, a brolly parade, vintage funfair rides, brass bands, sequence dancing and a vintage fair curated by Pop Up Vintage Fairs London.

There are four parties over the weekend held in a huge marquee beside the De La Warr Pavilion. Discounted tickets for each of these can be booked via www.thegreatgatsbyfair.co.uk until July 18.

On Sunday The Jazz Breakfast starts from 10am to noon with Helen Sharpe and the Blusettes. In the afternoon The Peaky Blinders Party starts at 1.15pm with The Swing Street Band, Pete Wayre, 40s singer, and other guests.