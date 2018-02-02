Great Gatsby Fair to come to town for its inaugural event

A new event is coming to Bexhill seafront in July to celebrate the 1920s.

The event, titled The Great Gatsby Fair, comes as the infamous Bexhill Roaring 20s event was scrapped in 2018 due to a lack of funding.

Sharon Blagrove, event organiser of Bentley’s Fairs, said: “I originally rung the organisers of the Roaring 20s event and offered to divide my money with them because I knew just how disappointed people would be.”

Ms Blagrove is a life-long Bexhill resident who wanted to create a new and innovative annual event to celebrate life in the 1920s. The event will be held for the duration of the weekend commencing July 21 in the style of a vintage fair. The event will be annual.

“The theme is vintage village,” Ms Blagrove said.

“There will be vintage traders selling clothes, furniture, accessories and homeware as well as vintage cars and bikes. There will be dance displays, street acts, live jazz music, marching brass bands and street entertainers and of course the ‘Brolly Parade’, bringing a lovely carnival atmosphere over the two days.”

When asked how the event was going to be funded, Ms Blagrove said: “Most of the funding for the event this year is coming from myself. I have some sponsorships, but I’m always looking for more.

“I have the support of The Lions Club and others who have offered their services which I am very grateful for.”

There will be two fundraising events over the weekend to raise money for next year. The Charleston Party and Tea Dance on Saturday will feature a Bonnie and Clyde competition, along with dance competitions with cash prizes. The Retro Party on Sunday will involve a competition for the best dressed men and women.

“I am asking people to kindly contribute even if it is in a small way as it all helps,” Ms Blagrove said. “There will also be a central point of collection in case people miss the buckets.”

For details, visit https://thegreatgatsbyfair.co.uk.