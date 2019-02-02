Hang glider pilot stuck 30ft from ground after crash in Sussex beauty spot

A hang glider pilot is currently stuck 30ft up a tree after crashing their craft into a tree in a Sussex beauty spot, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were called to Chanctonbury Ring in West Sussex at 1.10pm following the accident.

Emergency services have launched a large-scale rescue operation to save the hang glider

They sent two fire engines, two land rovers, two technical rescue units and other officers to the scene.

The hang glider is not injured, they said, but as they were stuck 30ft from the ground, it would be a 'difficult extraction'.

At the moment, firefighters are currently assessing their options, the fire service spokesman said. One option is for the technical rescue team, who are trained in line rescue, to scale the tree and rescue the casualty in that way.

The coastguard helicopter is also at the scene.