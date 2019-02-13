Hastings aggressive driving incident sparks police investigation

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen a 'road rage' type incident in Hastings.

Police said the incident which took place on Thursday (February 7) between 5.30pm and 6pm, began when a burgundy red Hyundai hatchback was travelling east along the seafront and was followed by a silver Ford Transit van in the vicinity of Warrior Square, St Leonards-on-Sea.

Both vehicles took the same route, going east to Denmark Place and then via Albert Road onto the A2101 Queen's Road, before turning right onto Elphinstone Road, left onto Laton Road, then via various roads in the Blacklands area before taking different directions at Parkstone Road.

Throughout this time the van is alleged to have followed the car extremely closely and sounded its horn several times.

A police spokesman said: "As the town was busy with peak period traffic and pedestrians, we hope that someone may have witnessed aspects of the incident and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information or relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage.

"They are asked to report details online or to phone 101, quoting serial 947 of 07/02. Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, either via its website or by phoning 0800 555 111."

A 25-year-old Hastings man arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.