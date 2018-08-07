Hastings Air Cadets hold open event to celebrate 100 years of the RAF

Young people will be able to get a taste of life in the Air Cadets when 304 RAF Air Cadets are hold a special a Cake Sale and Open Day on Sunday August 26 to celebrate 100 years of the RAF.

They are also raising funds to buy much needed equipment for the Air Cadets.

Samantha Hodges said: “We will have lots of different cakes, ice polls, tea coffee and other drinks for sale.

“We will also have face painting, colouring competition, hook a duck, lucky dip and lots more fun activities running on the day.

“Our Air Cadets will be running activities on the day to show what they learn and do as a Cadet.

“Radio communications and field craft activities will be running giving children the chance to go incognito.

“We will also have our flight simulator running which is amazing, those attending will have the chance to have a go £2 for 10 minutes to fly one of our virtual planes.

“Our cadets learn all their flying information with our flight simulator so it is something those attending will want to have a go on .

“As it will also be an open day, those who are thinking about joining have a chance to see what they will be able to get up to as a Cadet.

The joining age is Year 8 at secondary school.

The event takes place on Sunday August 26, from 12pm - 4pm at the Cadet Centre, Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe, St Leonards. All funds raised will go directly to the Air Cadets to buy equipment they can use when going on camps.

Air Cadets are a UK-wide cadet force with more than 40,000 members aged between 12 and 20 years.