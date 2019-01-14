Hastings and Rother area Royal British Legion branch in jeopardy if volunteer cannot be found

The Royal British Legion at Fairlight is urgently seeking a volunteer to fill the position of Secretary,

Branch chairman John Pulfer said: “The Royal British Legion has had a strong presence in the five village of Fairlight, Pett, Guestling, Icklesham and Three Oaks since the early 1920’s.

“The branch has been flourishing, raising £8,500 last year for former service personnel and their dependents, but could be put in jeopardy if we don’t find a secretary.

The work involves just four- five houyrs a month and you must have the ability to use a computer.

We meet on the first Tuesday of the month, at noon, for no longer than an hour, at Fairlight Lodge.

If you can help out the branch then please call Margaret or John Pulfer on 01424 814866.

Pictured is John Pulfer receiving an award from the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex.

