Hastings and Rother choirs join together in song to raise thousands of pounds for St Michael’s Hospice

St Michael’s Hospice was joined by 20 local choirs last month for their annual St Michael’s Hospice Big Sing at St John’s Church, Brittany Road, St Leonards.

The audience and choir sponsors were extremely generous and a huge £4,908 was raised for the Hospice.

The audience were kept entertained as the choirs took to the stage and sang their hearts out for the Hospice.

SEE ALSO: Amber Rudd wants to keep high speed rail link at top of agenda.

“We would like to thank all the fabulous choirs who make this event possible, Father David and St John’s Church for providing the beautiful venue and to all the Hospice volunteers, who so generously give their time.” said Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice.

“With thanks to the groups taking to the stage this year: Oresome Sounds, Tune Up Tuesday’s, Sea Tones, Battle Community Singers, Treble Clef’s, Soundwaves Community Choir, The Melodians, Harmony One, Christchurch Singers, Rother Community Choir, All Aloud Choir, Vocality, JACS, Hastings Voice Squad, Peasmarsh and District Ladies Choir, The Class Choir, Las Pasionarias, Whatlington Singers, Hastings Gospel Choir and Hastings Philharmonic.

The event was such a success the Hospice has already set the date for next year, which will be on October 12.

To keep up to date with hospice news and events, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/keepintouch.

See also: St Leonards Frost Fair: All you need to know.

See also: Man causes £1,000 damage to railway fencing.