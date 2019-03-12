Hastings and Rother coast to be hit by winds gusting at nearly 60mph

Wet and windy weather has the area in its grip today with winds gusting at near gale force and heavy rain.

The patchy light rain at first will give way to longer and heavier outbreaks of rain from late morning onwards, but with winds easing a little as heavier rain arrives.

A dry evening, and clear at first, but turning cloudier and much windier during the evening, followed by a cold and very windy night with a few showers spreading south. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Wednesday will be windy with showers for most of the day, though winds gradually easing during the afternoon, and showers dying out to become dry by evening, with some late sunny spells possible. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

A deep area of low-pressure, which will cross to the north of the UK late on Tuesday into Wednesday, has been named Storm Gareth but though it will be windy in Hastings and Rother, our area is expected to escape any major damage.

