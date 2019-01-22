Hastings and Rother could see a rush hour fall of sleet this afternoon say forecasters

A band of rain expected across Hastings and Rother from 5pm this afternoon could fall as sleet says the Met Office.

The weather is predicted between 5pm and 7pm when many people will be travelling back from work,

Snow pics in Hastings Old Town 27/2/18 by Andy Hemsley SUS-180227-104113001

The Met Office said: “There is sunshine but some icy patches on Tuesday morning. Cloud increasing from the west later, along with a scattering of rain, sleet and snow showers during the afternoon. A cold day despite some light winds.

“Showers will slowly clear east after dark, with clear spells developing for most although the odd snow shower remains possible in the west.

A cold night, with a frost locally. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

“Wednesday will be dry but rather cloudy and cold on Wednesday, with a few sunny spells at times.”

