Hastings and Rother foodbank charity wins support from West Ham United Women team

West Ham United women’s team has announced a deal that will see Dom’s Food Mission become the side’s first charity partner.

Founded by lifelong West Ham fan Dominic Warren in 2015, Dom’s Food Mission works to help feed less fortunate people and make an impact in reducing food waste.

The partnership with Dom’s Food Mission will see the West Ham United women’s team commit time and resources to battling the concern alongside the charity.

Managing director Jack Sullivan welcomed Dom’s Food Mission to the West Ham family and is looking forward to working with the charity.

“I’m happy to bring Dom’s Food Mission on board as West Ham United women’s first charity partner. The work that Dom and the entire team do is incredible, and we are ready to support them in any way we can.

“We hope that, by linking with the Club, Dom’s Food Mission will continue to grow and that awareness enables them to help people struggling in poverty.

“I am looking forward to working with Dom and his team to help change people’s lives for the better.”

Having signed with the West Ham women’s team, Dom is excited at the prospect of being the side’s first charity partner and believes Dom’s Food Mission can achieve a lot with the Club’s backing.

Dom said: “I’m thrilled to link up with the West Ham United women’s team, and I truly believe this relationship will be one that will see further assistance given in areas of poverty, and in need of help.

“I’m excited by the prospect of what Dom’s Food Mission and West Ham women can achieve together, and I look forward to working closely with Jack and the team going forward.”

Former West Ham striker Marlon Harewood also serves as an ambassador for the charity, which feed over 4,000 people a month with donated food, which also saves on tonnes and tonnes of food wastage a year.

For further information on Dom’s Food Mission, include how to donate and how to volunteer, visit domsfoodmission.com or follow the charity on social media.

