Hastings and Rother people needed to support armed forces veterans

The Armed Forces charity SSAFA, is urgently appealing to people in the Hastings area to join its network of volunteers who provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The Sussex branch is looking to recruit new caseworkers to help continue its vital work supporting veterans and their families in the area. The journey to ‘Civvy Street’ can be a difficult time for some veterans. Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all alter at the same time whilst they and their families are trying to acclimatise to their new life.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a great way to give something back to their local Armed Forces community and meet new people. A background in the Forces is not necessary but empathy and enthusiasm is a must.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

The Sussex branch is also looking to recruit a new Divisional Secretary and a new Branch Chairman.

Divisional secretaries are responsible for the day to day running of the division and provide support to all the other volunteers in the area.

A Branch Chairman is responsible for the wellbeing of volunteers and beneficiaries, ensuring SSAFA is performing effectively in the area and the team has sufficient funds to carry out their work.

Tracey Berridge, Deputy Director of Volunteer Operations at SSAFA said: “After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel it is our duty to make sure they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.

“We are in urgent need of more dedicated volunteers in Hastings, so SSAFA can continue to reach more veterans and families in need of help. They have sacrificed a great deal for us, and now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with our team to find out more.”

For more about volunteering visit www.ssafa.org.uk/volunteer

