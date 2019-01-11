Hastings anglers brave winter weather to help Sierra Leone charity work

A band of around 15 hardy anglers from the Hastings and St Leonards Angling Association braved the winter weather on Boxing Day in a beach angling competition to support a good cause.

They were helping to raise funds for the Hastings - Sierra Leone Friendship Link’s Schools Sanitation Project.

Although there were not many fish caught during the morning competition, the anglers raised £200.

Mark and Mandy Hinxman presented the cheque to Richard Homewood and Isabel Hodger of the Friendship Link.

Mark explained: “This is a traditional annual event and it gives members the chance to contribute to worthy local charities whilst enjoying some fresh air and a bit of friendly rivalry after the excesses of Christmas Day.

“We always try to identify a worthy local charity and Mandy has been involved in the twinning links with schools in Hastings Sierra Leone so we thought it would be good to support the Project.”

Richard Homewood, chairman of the Friendship Link added: “We would like to thank the Hastings and St Leonards Angling Association for their generosity. The funds raised will go toward our project to bring fresh water and improve hygiene and sanitation in the twinned schools in Hastings Sierra Leone.

“The Schools Sanitation Project is our latest initiative. Clean water, basic toilets and good hygiene practices are essential for the survival and development of children.

“According to UNICEF, every day, over 800 children die, worldwide, from preventable diseases caused by the lack of these.

“It is acknowledged that Sub Saharan Africa, which includes Sierra Leone, lags far behind other continents in addressing the problem.

“In Sierra Leone the lack of these basic facilities in our twinned schools is impacting on their education and their futures.

“Children often miss out on education because they spend hours every day collecting water and are exhausted if and when they get to school.

“Many older girls have to miss school on a regular basis due to the lack of menstrual hygiene facilities.”

People can donate to the project by going to www.Hastingshastings.org.uk and using the My Donate button. You can also learn more about the work of the project.

