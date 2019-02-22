Hastings area event for International Women’s Day will confront issue of human trafficking

Former Home Office Minister Norman Baker to speak at Pestalozzi International Women’s Day event on Saturday March 9.

Pestalozzi International Village Trust is inviting people from Hastings and Rother to attend its International Women’s Day event on Saturday March 9 as they explore the global issue of human trafficking.

The event is taking place from 1.30pm-4.30pm at the Pestalozzi International Village, in Sedlescombe, just off the A21, and is free to attend.

Former Home Office Minister and Lewes MP Norman Baker will headline the event. The afternoon will include drama, poetry, discussion and life experiences from other speakers and Pestalozzi students.

The event will also be supported by the Lewes and District Soroptimists Group.

The official theme for International Women’s Day this year is #BalanceforBetter and the East Sussex based charity will be using the event as an opportunity to highlight the issue of human trafficking not only in the UK, but worldwide.

Pestalozzi’s CEO, Susan Walton said: “International Women’s Day is important to our students who recognise the better the balance, the better the world.

“We are looking forward to what promises to be a lively, informative and entertaining event.”

Susan added: “We’re particularly excited to have Norman Baker as our keynote speaker and we hope as many people as possible will come and join us.”

Pestalozzi provides high quality educational opportunities for exceptional 16-19 year-olds from some of the world’s poorest communities, Pestalozzi works with high achieving, low income young people from communities in Belize, Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, as well as Tibetans in exile in India and Nepal.

Thanks to Pestalozzi scholarships, these young people are able to realise their dreams through education.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. It is a focal point in the movement for women’s rights and aims to give women a voice.

