Hastings born couple who still live in the town celebrate 55 years of wedded bliss

Hastings couple Leonard ‘Jim’ Hudson and Valerie Hudson celebrated 55 happy years of marriage on Friday March 15

The couple, who were born here and still live in the town, married at Emmanuel Church on this day in 1964 and held their wedding reception in the room above the Carlisle pub.

Hudson wedding anniversary 2 SUS-190313-131148001

They originally met in the Plough pub on the West Hill where Valerie’s father was the landlord.

Jim, who went to Priory Road School, joined the navy and qualified in electronics before going on to work for the local authority for 37 years. Valerie is a hairdresser by trade.

Jim said: “I want to thank Valerie for 55 wonderful years and for giving me two lovely sons.”

He puts a long happy marriage down to ‘give and take’ and said: “You have to admit you are wrong sometimes”.

