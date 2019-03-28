Hastings business offers to act as donations hub for Mozambique cyclone crisis

A family owned business is offering warehouse space for people to donate clothes and vital aid items for those affected by the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai in Africa.

Cyclone Idai is regarded as one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa.

Terry Page, who runs the Legend Group, was moved by the plight of those affected by the crisis and wanted to help.

He said: “In response to the emergency disaster appeals following the terrible impact of Cyclone Idai, the team would like to do something within our community to help.

“The proposal is to organise and facilitate a clothing donation hub at the site on Castleham Industrial Estate, whereby the team would be happy to receive donations, and sort and organise transport of suitable donations to the collection points in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“This would be a way for us all to help contribute towards the Appeal where cash donations are not feasible.

“In conjunction with the Observer, the team is reaching out for help in contacting a reliable and reputable charity who would be able to provide assistance with directing such donations where most needed.

“Should such a contact be established, it will help to facilitate an appeal to the local community for contributions to help ease the suffering of a huge and destitute population so badly affected by this natural disaster.

“Our collective response as a community could be far greater than any of us can offer on our own, and so utilising our resources and warehousing space, together we hope to be able to offer our support and help.

“To get in touch, please call 01424 559169 or visit our website www.alphawolfdesign.com and click on the Contact Us link.

The Legend Group is a family owned, multi-service company trading since 1997 and based in Castleham Road, Castleham Industrial Estate in St Leonards for the past seven years. The business offers services including storage, logistics and 3PL through LG Fulfilment; custom design and printing of sportswear and other clothing through Alpha Wolf Design; design and production of bespoke retail ranges of sportswear and accessories and custom workwear.

