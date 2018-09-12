Hastings Church aims to help people answer some big questions with friendly Alpha sessions.

People will have the chance to find some answers to the big questions in life when Holy Trinity Church, in Hastings Town Centre, launches its next Alpha sessions.

The course gets underway on Wednesday October 3 at 7pm and will explore questions such as ‘What proof is there that God exists?’, ‘If God is real, why is there so much sadness in the world?’ and ‘Would being a Christian make any real difference to my life?’

Those taking part will be able to discuss their own views and make new friends with other local people of all ages and from all walks of life.

Alpha is designed so that everyone can explore the basics of Christian faith, ask questions and share their point of view.

Trinity Church Alpha host, Edward Montagu says: “We have been running Alpha for several years and we are delighted that we have had so much interest. Many people who have taken part have gone on to find Faith, and we have seen incredible and positive transformation in their lives.

“The course runs for nine weeks, and the evening starts with a tasty hot meal and drinks so that everyone can get to know each other in a relaxed setting. Everyone is welcome – no matter what their beliefs are.

“The course kicks off with a really fun and sociable evening starting with a Katsu Curry and Cheese Bingo Night. It’s all very relaxed and a great chance to make new friends too.

“We then break into small groups, and watch a short, inspiring Alpha video featuring interesting speakers and opinions from ordinary people in society, that looks at a different topic each week. This can be anything from what evidence there is that Jesus existed, through to looking at moral issues like pain and suffering.

“After the video, we encourage everyone to feel able to ask any question or speak out their views freely to stimulate debate. There’s a really great free book for everyone too, which reflects the videos and has some thought-provoking questions to get everyone thinking.”

For more or to sign up, visit: www.hthchurch.org/alpha/ or email: alpha@hthchurch.org. Book as soon as possible as the courses are very popular.