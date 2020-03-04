Hastings drivers need to be more careful when it comes to fuel

From: Ian Bunch, Heathfield Close, Hastings

I own a car, but I also do a lot of walking and it never ever ceases to amaze me, how many drivers unnecessarily leave their engines running.

This can be: Waiting in a car park; parked up sending a message or on the phone; outside the house waiting for the wife/husband etc to come out; waiting while someone ‘pops into the shop’; waiting in a long queue – eg roadworks; builders/salesmen having a lunchbreak/teabreak. etc.

Why, oh why, do they do this?

OK, a small minority of cars may not re-start . But the vast majority of drivers could switch off! This would stop the vehicle polluting our air reduce noise pollution and - This is the bit which puzzles me most – It would actually save the drivers money!!

We are all aware of impending climate change. Switching off costs nothing – but helps reduce the burning of greenhouse gases.

So, drivers please, switch off and if you’re walking by, please ask drivers to switch off – it’s quite a reasonable thing to ask, we have to breath their unnecessary fumes