Hastings: Fire crews extinguish large blaze in town centre - pictures

Smoke was seen pouring from the upper floors of a building in Queens Road, near the junction with Waterworks Road, in Hastings town centre. Crews from The Ridge, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle & Herstmonceux were called to the blaze at 11.30am today (February 8). Additional crews were later sent from Hailsham and Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters used an aerial ladder platform, six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, which had spread across three residential floors of the property. “No casualties were reported and the property was vacant during the incident,” they said.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said ambulance crews - including a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) - attended the incident. “No patients have been taken to hospital and we’re now clear from the scene,” they added.

In a later update, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they had now scaled down the incident to three appliances. “We still have crews on scene who are carrying out salvage work and a building inspector has been requested. The closure of Queens Road will be in place for the foreseeable future until we can determine that the building is safe,” a spokesperson said. “A joint investigation with Sussex Police regarding the cause of the fire will take place in due course.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Road closures are in place while the fire service tackles the fire, and officers have thanked the public for their patience while the incident is resolved.”

1. Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Queens Road, Hastings town centre.

2. Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. SUS-220802-134701001

3. Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. SUS-220802-134648001

4. Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. View from Waterworks Road. SUS-220802-134753001