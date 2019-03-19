Hastings Half Marathon 2019 - route, road closures and everything else you need to know

Runners will be taking to the streets of Hastings at the weekend as the 35th Hastings Half Marathon gets underway.

Around 3,000 runners will be taking part in this annual event which takes in the seafront as well as much of the town.

When does it take place? Sunday, March 24 2019

What time does it start? 10.30am

Where is the start and finish line? Sea Road, St Leonards-on-Sea

What is the route? Runners will follow a clockwise circular route taking in Harley Shute Road, Queensway, The Ridge, Winchelsea Road, Rye Road, Old Top Road, Middle Road, Fairlight Road, Saxon Road, Harold Road, Dudley Road, All Saints Street and the A259.

Will roads be closed? Roads will be closed for variable periods throughout the day.

There will be a diversion from Rye Road via Red Lake Terrace/Rock Lane, Churchill Avenue/Rye Road, which will be controlled by marshalls at Winchelsea Road/Rock Lane.

As westbound traffic will be stopped at The Bourne/Rock a Nore junction between 11.15am and 1.15pm, the official Hastings Ring Road will be used to divert traffic from Old London Road via Priory Road to White Rock Seafront.

What if I need at access Conquest Hospital? If you have an emergency and need to get to the Hospital, between 11am and 1pm use the rear entrance access in Little Ridge Avenue, or from Hillside Road/Ridge. A marshall will be at Hillside Road to escort you to front entrance if needed.

When can I see the runners? The leading runners will cover the course at approximately one mile every five to five and a half minutes. Therefore, for example the fastest runners will be at these locations at the following times: Top of Queensway 10.50am-11am, Kings Head Pub 11.15am, Old Town 11.20am-11.25am, Pier 11.30am and the finish line at around 11.35am.

Where can I park? Parking is at Cinque Ports Way, St Leonards (just of main A259) TN38 0FD

There is also a park and walk option situated at St Leonards Academy, Edinburgh Road, St Leonards TN38 8HH. Eight minutes walk to start. You will be directed from parking to the start/finish area.

Where is the nearest railway station? West St Leonards Station is 800 metres from the half marathon start/finish area.

Is there a children’s event? The Buckswood School Mini Run is for children aged between seven to 16 years of age and can be found 200 metres west of the pier.

Where can I get more information? Visit https://www.hastings-half.co.uk/

