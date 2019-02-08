Hastings heroes are honoured at Town Hall awards ceremony

Hastings town hall hosted the Hastings Week awards celebration recently.

The winner of the ‘Bowskill trophy’ for an individual or group who has particularly contributed to the Hastings Week 2018 events was won by Nick Hyne, for his help with publishing the programme at very short notice, following the sad death of committee member Ion Castro.

Keith Donaldson, a churchwarden at St Clements with All Saints parish in the Old Town, was awarded a certificate of merit for his help with the closing ceremony, and the WWI display in St Clement’s church.

Penbuckles Delicatessen from the High Street won the Pam Brown trophy for their window display, and Simply Garden from George Street won the Ray Goode trophy for their window; House of Habibi, in the High Street was highly commended.

The poetry competition based on ‘views from Hastings Castle’ was fiercely contested. The winner of the adult section was Stephanie Gaunt, with John Geater runner-up; the 11-17 category was won by Paige Hyland, with Lottie Holmes runner-up. And Jorja Kellier won the under 11 category, Milla Tyrrell runner-up.

Hastings Week Committee chair Nigel Hogben said: “This was a great event, and I am pleased that we were able to recognise the achievements with our very worthy winners.

“Hastings Week is run by volunteers, with the support of Hastings Borough Council, and we are very grateful to everyone who gives their time to mark this most important date in our town’s, and our country’s history.”

