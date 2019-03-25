Hastings Jack in the Green founder joins big pro remain Brexit march

Keith Leech, the man who started the massively popular Jack in the Green and Bonfire festivals in Hastings, was among a contingent of Hastings people who took part the huge march in London on Saturday in support of Britain remaining in Europe and calling for a second referendum.

An estimated one million people took part in the protest.

Keith was joined on the march by wife Heather.

He said: Around 50 people from Hastings attended the Peoples Vote march in London last Saturday. Travel was difficult because of replacement buses on the rail service and it meant that many didn’t manage to meet up in the over one million people demonstration.

“The Hastings banners drew a lot of compliments and attention.

“The demonstration was good natured and polite and there was no trouble and no arrests.”

Keith added: “The People are speaking but is anybody listening?”

