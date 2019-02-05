Hastings Jack in the Green preparations are well underway

It may be grey February now but plans are already well advanced to welcome the summer in with the Hastings Jack in the Green.

Jack in the Green is a traditional event, spanning four days over the weekend of the first May Bank Holiday. This year the event takes place from Friday May 3 - Monday 6.

Jack in the Green 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180705-203940001

SEE ALSO: Hastings man subjected woman to controlling and harmful behaviour

The event sees thousands of people lining the streets of the Old Town to welcome the Jack, a dancing tower of leaves, which represents the spirit of summer. Jack is joined by green-clad bogeymen, drummers, Morris Dancers and chimney sweeps in a noisy and colourful procession that sets off from the Fishermen’s Museum at Rock-a-Nore on the Monday morning.

The procession makes its way to the West Hill for an afternoon of dancing and celebrations, culminating in the ritual slaying of the Jack to release the spirit of summer.

The long weekend event includes music of all genres from some of the best local and surrounding areas bands, historic and social events, and is filled with family fun.

To get you in the mood there is a video here of last year’s procession and celebration.

See also: St Leonards man sent to prison for asking his mum for money

See also: Young Hastings musician releases his first single