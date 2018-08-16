Hastings Lions charity olf event raises funds for the Air Ambulance.

Hastings Lions Club staged its 32nd charity golf day in aid of

Sussex Air Ambulance at Highwoods Golf Club on Thursday, last week.

Teams of four played for the overall team prizes and there were also a host of prizes for the various holes on a day when more than £4,000 was raised for the Air Ambulance.

Those hole prizes included a new car at cost price from Yeomans, a television, £100 voucher for Kiley’s Karpets and a return journey to Gatwick Airport from Premier Travel Chauffeurs.

The winning team of John Willard, Chelsea Masters, Terry Jeffery and Paul Sharpington returned a magnificent score of 90 stableford points.

Full results: 1st John Willard, Chelsea Masters, Terry Jeffery, Paul Sharpington, 2nd Dan March, John Hannah, Andy Hannah, Philip Negus, 3rd Robin Wells, Sean Painter, Sean Kirk, Toby Pont.

The best front nine were Ali Munro, Mick Faulkner, David Low, Colin Grant; best back nine - David Skinner, Bruce Packham, Craig McKewan, Tom Chapman.

The 1st hole - Alan Hunnesett; 2nd hole (team) - David Westgate, Mick Kent, Tim Yates, David Campion; 3rd hole Terry Jeffery. 4th hole - men

Terry Jeffery, ladies Chelsea Masters; 5th hole - David Hewitson; 7th hole - David Skinner; 8th hole - Terry Jeffery; 9th hole (team) - Robin Gibbs, Darryl Tribbeck, Trevor Ovenden, Sue Ford. 10th hole - Ali Munro; 11th hole - Paul Sharpington; 12th hole - David Marsh; 13th hole (team) - Alan Crouch, Ralph Popple, Oliver Claridge, Oliver Berridge; 14th hole - Sean Painter; 15th hole (team) - Dan Marsh, John Hannah, Andy Hannah, Philip Negus; 16th hole - Terry Jeffery; 17th hole - Andy Hannah; 18th hole - Craig McKewan.

The Hastings Lions Club would like to thank Highwoods Golf Club for allowing the event to take place and all the players who took part. The Lions Club supports the Half Marathon.