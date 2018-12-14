Hastings Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 12 - October 16.

October 12:

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Mark Steele, 34, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, was jailed for 20 weeks after earlier being convicted of burglary and stealing a charity box. He entered a property at Marine Parade on September 2 and stole a bag containing a tablet and mobile phones. He stole a charity tin from Peridot jewellers in London Road, St Leonards on September 28 and stole five snuggle blankets worth £47.95 from Poundstretcher in Hastings. The court ordered him to pay £573 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the prison sentence was the seriousness of the offences and because of his previous convictions.

Domenico Nimo, 52, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £163.34 in back vehicle excise duty after pleading guilty to keeping an unlicensed Volvo car.

Damian Gosney, 39, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Man truck on the M25 at Cobham, on February 2017, while using a hand held mobile phone. He was fined £87 and his driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

October 16:

Zachary Ben-Abdalla, 26, of Greenfields Close, St Leonards, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at St Leonards on July 28. He was also found guilty of a charge of resisting a police officer. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by Lewes Crown Court, for being in possession of a knife in a public place. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Kathleen Havers, 62, of Chitcombe Road, Broad Oak, Brede, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis when required to do so under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne District General Hospital on May 4. The court made a community order with a requirement of 70 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for two years.

Michael Jackson, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Marina, St Leonards on July 15 and to assaulting a police officer on the same date. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, on July 10 and to assault by beating at Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, on August 8. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police offer on August 8 and to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Earl Street, Hastings, on July 18. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay a total of £250 compensation and £150 in prosecution costs.

Paul Govan, 56, of Baldslow Road, Hastings, was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on July 16. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was a prolonged attack on a vulnerable victim. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

October 18:

Lisa Groves, 26, of Egremont Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence took place at Hastings on September 28. The court made a community order and fined her £150.

Luke Johnson, 31, of Eversley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus vehicle on Coghurst Road, Hastings, on October 3, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £335 and banned from driving for one year.