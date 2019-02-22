Hastings Magistrates Court results for January 23 - February 7

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 23 to February 7

January 23:

Adam Roberts, 28, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Buckham Hill, Isfield, on August 7 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 130 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

Rochelle Lee, 32, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing consumable items, worth £56, from Jempsons, at Battle, on September 6. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £56 in compensation.

Benjamin Tillman, 29, of Old London Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on December 24. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a metal hydraulic car implement) at Hastings on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

Michael Conroy, aged 69, of Springfield Road, Thornton Heath, London, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating and a further charge of assault. The offences took place at Battle on January 1. He was given a one year conditional discharge and magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Malcolm Chalmer, 63, of Spring Lane, Burwash, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes at Stonegate, on December 24, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Mark Freeman, 57, of The Ridge, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane on Old London Road, Hastings, on December 20, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 18 months.

January 24:

Jerry Burke-Bowen, 30, of Byfields Croft, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on November 9. He was fined £160 and banned from driving for one year.

Jack Emery, 22, of Malvern Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a BMW vehicle. The offence took place at Hastings on May 16 last year. He was given a nine month conditional discharge.

Denise Brown, 51, of Marline Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on December 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £85 in compensation.

January 25:

Edward Gillham 33, of Marina St Leonards, was fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 costs after pleading guilty to dropping a cigarette and leaving it there, outside Hastings railway station on February 8 last year.

January 28:

William Somerset, 18, of Sedlescombe Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Hastings on August 7. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

January 31:

Paul Goring, 64, of Beaufort Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 9. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for three years. He was ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

February 4:

Shelby Barker, 19, of Charthill Road, Maidstone, was fined £660 for driving a BMW car on Barley Lane, Hastings, on July 8 without insurance. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved under the Single Justice Procedure.

February 7:

Gary Schofield, 57, of Stonefield Road, Hastings, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on November 10 2017. He was also found guilty of damaging a mobile phone belonging to the victim on the same date and found guilty of causing £1,200 damage to a front door, belonging to her on November 12, 2017. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay a total of £220 compensation. He was ordered to pay £310 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Joel Basima 22, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on September 23. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation and £170 in prosecution costs. He was fined £50 for obstructing a police officer.