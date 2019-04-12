Hastings Magistrates Court results for March 27

These are results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court, covering Hastings, Bexhill and Rye and Battle from March 27

March 27:

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

Peter Gadsden, 39, of Herbrand Walk, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while being over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 102 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The offence took place on February 23, at Western Road, Bexhill. He was fined £250 and his driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Mark Ryan, 30, of Elphinstone Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta, on the A259 at Hooe, on February 24, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Martin Chidgey, 35, of Adam Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 3. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, a requirement to attend a drink impaired drivers course, and banned him from driving for four years.

Daniel Ingram, 35, of Greville Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing two jumpers worth £80 from JD Sports at Hastings on February 7. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Christopher Marsh, 32, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, on October 18 last year, with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Jayson Willis, 30, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a woman by beating. The offences took place at Hastings on August 27 last year. He pleaded guilty to causing £300 damage to a television and to assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Andrew Broadley, 51, of Temple Ewell, Dover, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a person. The offence took place at Rye on July 8 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 24.