These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 9 -15.

John Chapman, 43, of Redlands Lane, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on the A21 on July 29 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

