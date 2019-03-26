Hastings man assaulted police officer

A Hastings man has admitted assaulting a police officer in an incident at Eastbourne according to a court document.

Anthony Harmer, 49, of St George’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on March 13. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 4.

He was fined £80.

